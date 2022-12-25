Even in its sixth week, Drishyam 2 is continuing to collect at the box office. Despite running at a very few screens and shows post the release of Avatar: The Way of Water and Cirkus, the film has been fetching some good occupancy and that’s pushing through the numbers. It’s clear that there is some bit of residual audience that it yet to catch the film in theatres and it’s driven by that segment.

This can well be seen from the fact that after its sixth Saturday, the film has collected 226 crores* now. Yet again, there was jump in numbers seen from Friday to Saturday. While that has been the trend for the Ajay Devgn starrer ever since its release when Saturday jumps have been huge, it was particularly noticeable yesterday as well since the festive season has kick-started.

There would be more seen today too and then from Monday onwards right till the close of weekdays there would be steady numbers that would be closer to Friday since the holiday season has begun.

Drishyam 2 is a huge success and there are no complains about the way it has performed. It has withstood major competition and also defeated quite a few in its journey and just about everything has gone on its favour.

For Ajay Devgn in particular the year has ended on a high and he would be looking at taking the good run forward with Maidaan and Bholaa which arrive in February and March respectively.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

