Cirkus stayed low on Saturday and that has pretty much sealed the feat for the film. On Friday, the film’s collections were lower than originally estimated and were around 6.50 crores and later on Saturday too there was just no growth with only 7 crores* coming in. This is way too low for a film of this stature and the verdict is pretty much out.

It is very disheartening to see how some of the biggest releases of 2022 have just not been able to find audiences. There are very good credentials involved and no expense has been spared in promoting and marketing them as well. Still, there have been instances of many movies just been entirely cold shouldered by the audience and there is no real reason that one can pinpoint. In the recent past one saw that with Vikram Vedha as well, and now Cirkus has seen this kind of fate.

Moreover, such is the kind of social media wildfire today that if anything even slightly negative comes out about a film then it gets aggravated to the highest extent and then it becomes almost impossible for revival. The same is happening with Cirkus as well which would have definitely done far better 3-4 years back but right now would struggle to collect much in the long run. So far, the film has gathered 13.50 crores* and a lifetime of 50 crores too would be difficult to come by.

