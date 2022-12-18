After scoring massively on Friday with collections in excess of 41 crores, Avatar: The Way of Water had an excellent Saturday as well, what with 43 crores* more coming in. This is simply superb as even if there was a 10% drop in numbers on Saturday, it wouldn’t have been bad since the film was coming from a huge Friday.

However, the numbers that have come in are amazing, which means on Sunday much bigger collections could be evidenced and it won’t be surprising if they go past the 45 crores mark.

So far, the film has collected 84 crores* in just two days. It’s quite apparent that the brand has truly worked in India and that can be seen in the kind of footfalls that were first guaranteed through huge advance booking and later by means of spot booking. For theatres, this is massive indeed as after the 200 Crore Club success of Drishyam 2, there is Avatar: The Way of Home which has run riot and would comfortably score a double century by the second weekend.

Looking at the kind of response that the film is generating so far, while the weekend is set to be really huge, it would be interesting to see if it manages to go past Brahmastra (all languages) weekend of 122 crores. The trend so far indicates that it should comfortably do that, hence being just behind KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] weekend of 143.64 crores.

The film has one week of open run before Cirkus arrived next week, which means most of the moolah needs to come in before the Rohit Shetty comedy entices family audiences in its direction.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

