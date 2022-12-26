It was a very low weekend for Cirkus as only 21 crores* came in. This is just not the kind of number that anyone would have bargained for. In fact even the worst of the cynics would have expected a better number from this biggie and hence these collections are indeed quite disheartening. The film didn’t open well and then growth over the weekend was muted as well which pretty much sealed the fate.

Agreed that the film is not one of Rohit Shetty’s best but still it didn’t deserve the kind of cold shouldered response that it eventually got. It seemed like majority were just waiting for low footfalls (for a change) for a film from the most successful of the Bollywood and when the opportunity came calling after the poor opening, they just jumped on to it. As a result, all sort of adjectives were reserved for Cirkus and there were personal attacks as well which were unwarranted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the core difference between how films were seen till 3 years back and today. Back in time, even if a film was underwhelming, it used to do some sort of respectable business at least. Today, things are very different. When things go down on a film, there is attack from all directions and the fall is steeper than ever before. This is happening for the Ranveer Singh starrer and as a result of that even the festive season is not able to add footfalls. Disappointing!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Day 10: Has A Huge Second Weekend, Heading Towards Being A Monstrous Success!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News