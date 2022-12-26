It was a blockbuster second weekend for Avatar: The Way of Water as collections shot past the 50 crores mark and then went a way beyond. Now that’s absolutely unimaginable for a film which is in its second week and then also has competition from a big Bollywood movie (Cirkus). However, audiences have caught fancy of the film and that’s showing in the way not just the double digit collections are coming in but also staying way over the 20 crores mark.

This was seen on Sunday as well when a huge 23 crores* more came in. That’s simply fantastic for a film which is in its 10th day and to think of it, just this day’s numbers are far ahead of the entire first weekend collections of Cirkus (which actually deserved to do better than what it’s doing currently). However, audiences have made up their mind for the James Cameron directed The Way Of Water and that’s reflecting in footfalls that continue to slow down.

So far, Avatar: The Way Of Water has already collected 247 crores* and now the weekdays kickstart which would be nothing short of a good holiday period on itself. In fact the film will now have a much better hold during the weekdays of the current week when compared to the first week when the drop on Monday was a little more than 50%.

This week, the drop should be in 30-40% range, which means it won’t be surprising if Monday turns out to be double digit for Avatar: The Way Of Water as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

