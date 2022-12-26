Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): James Cameron’s science fiction drama, which was released on December 16, has been ringing the cash registers at the ticket windows. The film opened at 40.50 crores on the first day becoming the second-biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India.

The film, which is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, crossed the 100-crore mark in less than three days and the 200-crore mark in eight days. The film is now heading towards the 300 crore club and looking at the pace, the day is not so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Avatar: The Way of Water earned a whopping Rs 23 crores on Sunday and the film has already collected, 247 crores*. As per early trends coming in, James Cameron’s directorial sci-fi film earned around Rs 11-13 crores on day 11. Even though the film saw a drop on Monday due to the weekday curse, it still stayed in double digits. This means the total collection would stand at Rs 258-260 crores.

This means Avatar 2 still has a good hold at the box office in spite of Bollywood releases like Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. Clearly, the Hollywood flick remains the first choice for all the movie-goers. Soon the film will cross the 300-crore mark.

As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to play in theaters around the world, it has clearly made a major impact on the film industry. Its impressive box office numbers and widespread acclaim are a testament to the visually stunning and immersive cinematic experience, James Cameron had promised.

James Cameron’s film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. The film follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they take on an ancient threat that forces them to fight against humans.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Avatar 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Nears $900 Million Mark, All Set To Beat Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News