Kangana Ranaut grabbed eyeballs when she attended Salman Khan’s Eid bash earlier this year. Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone were among other of her rivals who graced the celebrations. The actress clarified her bond with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor claiming they’re ‘very good’ friends. But looks like all isn’t well as she did not receive any invite for his birthday bash. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Kangana doesn’t share the best bond with her Bollywood colleagues. In the past, she has termed Karan Johar the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ while massively criticizing Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone among many other A-listers. She has also accused Taapsee Pannu of copying her and shamed most star kids of allegedly not having the required talent.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Salman Khan missed out on sending an invitation to Kangana Ranaut. While the reason has not been revealed, it is said that the actress has been busy shooting for her upcoming film Emergency and has been out of town. The scenario must be known to our Dabangg actor and that’s probably why he refused to do it for the sake of formality.

On the other hand, it is said that Salman Khan did not even invite Shehnaaz Gill to the celebrations. But that’s not true. The actress indeed received one but had to give the party a miss due to her work commitments. As most know, the duo recently united on Bigg Boss 16 sets and has been equally heartwarming towards each other.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz Gill will be making her Bollywood debut with this film.

