Yesterday, one of the biggest announcements from the Kollywood industry came in. Yes, we’re talking about Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. Apparently, the sequel was on the cards and now, we have got its release date. As it’s going to be a grand pan-India release, things have got exciting as it’s looking to be a potential threat to Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office. Read to know more!

For those who don’t know, Salman’s KKBKKJ is scheduled to release on Eid 2023, which falls on the 21st of April 2023. Initially, it was supposed to release in December 2022 but it got postponed to next year. His Tiger 3, which was planned for Eid 2023, has now moved to next year’s Diwali. Till now, KKBKKJ had an open run but now, things have drastically changed.

Even though not in a clash, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is going to face major competition in the form of Mani Ratnam‘s Ponniyin Selvan 2, one week later of its release. PS 2 is announced for its pan-India arrival on 28th April 2023, thus giving just a week of an open run to Salman’s masala entertainer. Speaking about its predecessor, PS 1, which clashed with Vikram Vedha this year, did decent enough business when compared to several other pan-India releases of 2022.

After taking a slow start, Ponniyin Selvan 1 enjoyed a run of 5 weeks in the Hindi belt. Globally, the film did a superb business of well over 450 crores gross. Speaking about the local market i.e. Tamil Nadu, it enjoyed a historic success. Such box office success is enough to create a huge buzz for Ponniyin Selvan 2. Apart from that, we all know that nowadays the audience in the Hindi belt is more inclined towards South content as compared to Bollywood routine masala entertainers.

So, as of now, it is for sure that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will cause an impact on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s box office. The only interesting thing to see will be to what extent PS 2 dents Salman Khan’s biggie!

