Neena Gupta is one of the sought-after actresses in Indian cinema. She has been working in the film industry since the 1980s but only a few years ago that she finally started getting her due. Now the actress made a shocking revelation about the work culture in the 1980s.

Talking to a leading publication, the veteran actress recalled that the work culture in the 1980s was quite harsh. She claimed that the work environment can be attributed to a toxic atmosphere on the set. Scroll down to know more.

Neena Gupta then spoke about the time when she broke down after a director abused her in front of everyone. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “I was doing a film and I had a very small role in it. I just had 2-3 dialogues in a scene. I was in a larger group. On the day of the shoot, those dialogues were also cut. I had no role left.”

She further said, “I went up to the director and said ‘I just had two lines and you’ve cut those as well.’ He gave me maa-behen ki gaali in front of everybody. Vinod Khanna was there, Juhi (Chawla), everybody and I just started crying because he abused me in front of everyone.”

Neena Gupta then laughed off the incident and said that this kind of work culture is not practiced today, but soon corrected herself. “I don’t think this happens today, or maybe it happens but I am not in the same position. No one would give me maa-behen ki gaalis today,” she said.

This year, Neena was seen in Masaba Masaba Season 2, Goodbye, Uunchai, and Vadh.

