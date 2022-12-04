After bringing in 17.02 crores in the first week, Uunchai has finally crossed the 30 crores mark on its fourth weekend. Around 0.50 crores* have come between Friday and Saturday and that has pushed the total to 30.32 crores*. Of course, had this happened by the close of second week itself, considering the screens had been increased when compared to the first week, then it would have been even better as then it had a shot at the 50 crores mark. However, Drishyam 2 came and that turned out to be a spanner in the plans for all films that released before or after it.

The film had collected 9.40 crores in the second week when at the bare minimum 12-13 crores were needed. Later in its third week the film collected 3.40 crores when again, the collections needed to be around 6 crores mark at least. The drop in numbers on a week by week basis have been bigger than expected as first it was Drishyam 2 and then there was Bhediya joining competition as well.

Now this week there is another film An Action Hero as well which has released, and though Uunchai is playing at over 300 screens, the attention has been diverted with multiple other movies at cinema. Looking at all of this, the lifetime numbers of this Sooraj Barjatya film should turn out to be in 32-33 crores range.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

