Is Bhediya on its way to getting its deserving due? Well, that could well be the case if the Friday to Saturday jump is any indication. The film had collected 1.95 crores on Friday and now on Saturday, it has brought in 3.70 crores, which is really good. The competition is still there with Drishyam 2 as the holdover release and An Action Hero as a new release. Still, finding a place between the two films is better than lagging behind completely.

Of course, a lot more is yet to be done by the film. Today, there needs to be a jump in numbers again and if close to 5 crores comes in then it would really good. However, it won’t be straightforward since after such a major jump on Saturday, there is as much as a film can move. Also, has a jump like this come in the first weekend then it would have been game on for Bhediya.

That said, let’s look at the positives and it’s that the film indeed has takers. If the word of mouth wasn’t good then such kind of jump wouldn’t have come in. It’s just that audiences are waking up to the film in the second week when something like this happening in the first week would have allowed it to get its deserving due. So far, the total stands at 47.70 crores and it has to be seen that how much further than 60 crores does it eventually go.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

