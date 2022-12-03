It was a disappointing first day for An Action Hero as 1.35 crores* came in. Even with minimal expectations, an opening in 2-3 crores was on the cards. However, Drishyam 2 wave is so strong currently that anything which is coming in front of it is getting impacted. It’s not as much about the quality is the new releases (Bhediya, An Action Hero) but the fact that the holdover release is so strong that audiences have their attention diverted there.

One can understand when bad films don’t work but then the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is a fun crazy ride and on a regular Friday it would have found sone sort of an audience to begin with at least and then grow over the weekend with word of mouth. One hopes that happens indeed today and tomorrow, and it manages to battle competition from Drishyam 2 which is just not slowing down at all.

The issue here though is that the start is very low, which means the jumps need to be really huge, and ideally the collections have to double up at least in order to go past the weekend at least. The collections are lower than Phone Bhoot on the first day but then the weekend needs to be better at least for some sort of a chance.

