Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 15 VS Bhediya’s Day 8 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller has been ruling the box office ever since it was released on November 18. The film collected 100 crores within a week and is on its way to entering the 200-crore club.

Bhediya, on the other hand, was released on November 25 amidst a lot of expectations. However, the film has been below potential due to Drishyam 2 success at the box office. The crime thriller has been the first choice for many cine-goers despite the Varun Dhawan starrer receiving rave reviews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn starrer had an excellent second-week collecting 58.82 crores. The Abhishek Pathak-directed suspense drama has collected 163.48 crores and going by the pace, the film will reach the 200 crore mark by next week.

As for Bhediya, the film has earned 42.05 crores in one week. Even though the numbers seem low, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer has been consistently raking up around 3 crores after the first weekend. At the bare minimum, the film is likely to earn 60 crores in a lifetime and then add a bit more post that as well.

Now as the early trends coming in, Drishyam 2 has earned 3.50-4 crores on day 15 while the horror comedy has earned 2-2.50 crores on day 8. Interestingly, now both films will be locking horns with An Action Hero which is releasing this Friday. All three films have only 13 more days before Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theatres and hogs up all the screens.

James Cameron’s film is releasing after more than a decade and a lot of excitement is associated with the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhediya Box Office Day 7: Does Below Expected Business In Week One, Deserved Better!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News