One expected Bhediya to have a weekend of around 40 crores and then a first week of 60 crores in order to look at a 90-100 crores lifetime. Given the kind of hype surrounding the film, a good promo as well as the fact that promotion and marketing was quite aggressive, there were good hopes that this creature comedy would find encouraging traction amongst the audiences.

However that was not the case to be when the opening was below par, and then overall growth over the weekend not really optimal.

Advertisement

Still, one expected that after the Drishyam 2 euphoria settled down post the second weekend, Bhediya would come on its own during the weekdays with minimal fall compared to the opening day. Unfortunately that didn’t happen either as numbers came down from 7.48 crores on Friday to 3.85 crores on Monday and then 3 crores on Thursday. As a result, the film week has turned out to be low at 42.05 crores.

Advertisement

From here, it’s all about looking at the best that the film can get in next couple of weeks before Avatar: The Way Of Water arrives and then takes away majority of screens and shows. At the bare minimum, one still looks at a lifetime of 60 crores for this film and then add a bit more post that as well. This is a film which did have the content and the potential to do better but just like so many other deserving movies in 2022, this too missed out on a larger share of audiences.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News