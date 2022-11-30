Drishyam 2 is an unstoppable force at the box office. After taking a good start, the film performed superbly with word-of-mouth spreading like a wildfire. As the film is eyeing entry into the 200 crore club, director Abhishek Pathak is going to get immensely benefitted. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index, aka Director Ranking, ranks directors based on the basis of points. Points are given by considering their 100 crore, 200 crore grossers and films in other coveted clubs. With Drishyam part 2, director Abhishek Pathak made his debut in the Director Ranking.

In Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, aka Star Ranking, Ajay Devgn saw an increment of 100 points to his credit. Now, if Drishyam 2 hits the double century, he will get 100 more points. Similarly, here in Koimoi’s Director Ranking, Abhishek Pathak has got 100 points as the film is currently part of a 100 crore club. He’ll be incremented with 100 more points when the film crosses 200 crores at the Indian box office.

Abhishek Pathak currently holds the 32nd spot in Director Ranking, below Arbaaz Khan (as Drishyam 2’s current total of 154.49 crores is lower than Dabangg 2’s lifetime of 158.50 crores). Each day, Abhishek will see a jump in his ranking and he also has a chance of beating a veteran like Anees Bazmee, who has 200 points to his credit.

If Drishyam 2 hits 200 crores, Abhishek Pathak will tie the score with Anees Bazmee but will get placed above him as Pathak will get a 200 crore grosser in his kitty, while Bazmee has no 200 crore grossers. He has two 100 crore films with Ready and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

