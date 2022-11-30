After back-to-back box office failures- Runway 34 and Thank God, Ajay Devgn has made a smashing comeback with Drishyam 2. The film, despite being an official remake, is enjoying a tremendous response from the audience and is eyeing an entry into the 200 crore club. With this, Ajay has a golden chance of beating Aamir Khan in the Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. Now, with Drishyam‘s sequel crossing 100 crores in the first week itself, Ajay has already got an increment of 100 points.

In the first 11 days, Drishyam 2 earned 149.34 crores and yesterday, the film has gone past the 150 crore mark. As there’s no major film releasing this week, the Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to rule ticket windows yet again. With this, the film has a strong chance of making its entry into the 200 crore club. If this happens, the actor will surpass the points of Aamir Khan in Koimoi’s Star Ranking.

As of now, Aamir Khan sits at the 3rd position with 1450 points. The first two spots are held by Salman Khan (2500 points) and Akshay Kumar (1800 points) respectively. Ajay Devgn is at 4th with 1400 points. With Drishyam 2 hitting a double century, Ajay will get 100 more points to his credit, pushing his tally to 1500 points.

The breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s 1400 points is as follows: (10 × 100 crore films- Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De & Drishyam 2 + 2 × 200 crore films- Golmaal Again & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior = 1400 points).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

