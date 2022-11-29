Bhediya Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer has been making waves at the ticket window with their latest release. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film has been receiving positive to mixed reviews. On the other hand, the film seems to be getting limited traction by the audience due to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2. Released a week before Bhediya, the film took the box office by storm creating havoc.

Ever a week after, the film is facing a box office clash with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna and Ishita Dutta starrer. Drishyam 2 is helmed by Abhishek Pathak.

As per the early trends flowing in Varun Dhawan starrer is expected to stay low on its first Tuesday. According to the latest media reports, Bhediya has garnered around 3-4 crore* on the first day of its release. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 35.40-36.40 crore* at the domestic box office. The film earned 32.40 in the first four days of its release.

Speaking of its day-wise collection, Bhediya opened to 7.48 crore followed by 9.57 crore, 11.50 crore and 3.85 crore on Days 2, 3 and 4 respectively. On the other hand, Drishyam 2 has almost reached another milestone and collected 149 crore.

Recently, Bhediya star Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to share photos with fans from the theatres and expressed gratitude. He tagged Ajay Devgn and director Abhishek Pathan too and wrote alongside the photos, “#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to see Soo many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk.”

Ajay Devgn was quick to re-tweet the photos. He wrote, “Hey @Varun_dvn I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel good moment for us as an Industry. You’re a rockstar.”

Coming back what are your thoughts on the Varun Dhawan starrer maintaining a lower pace on weekdays? Do let us know.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

