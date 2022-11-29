Drishyam 2 is continuing to have a superb run at the box office and the best part is that more and more neutral audiences are watching the film. There are reports of many people stepping into theatres only after Brahmastra which means the Ajay Devgn starrer has managed to entice that set of audiences who go out only for event films and Drishyam 2 has turned into to be one such affair.

This can well be seen from Monday’s collections of 5.50 crores* which is simply superb. A number like this would have been decent on the first Monday for most of the 2022 releases and it’s happening on the second Monday here. Moreover, the fall from the second Friday too is barely the minimum as 7.87 crores had been collected then. To maintain a hold like this is just superb and now the stage has been set for the rest of the weekdays to be very good too, hence resulting in at least 15 cores more to be collected.

As of now, the Abhishek Pathak-directed film Drishyam 2 has accumulated 149.40 crores* and by the time you read this, 150 crores would have been crossed. The second week would end around the 165 crore mark and then before the close of the third week, the film would be aiming for an entry into the 200 Crore Club.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

