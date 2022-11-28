Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): The Abhishek Pathak directorial, which was released two weeks ago, is ringing cash registers and it seems there’s no dull moment at the ticket windows. Even after the Bhediya release, the audience prefers to watch Ajay Devgn starrer.

Devgn’s crime thriller collected in double digits on the second weekend earning 17.32 crores* on Sunday and 14 crores* on Saturday. Needless to say, the film is still drawing a lot of audience to the theatres and the total collection now stands at 143 crores.

While Drishyam 2 continues to be the first preference among the cine-goers, the film seemingly earned around 5-7 crores as per the early trends. This is an expected drop after the weekend. This means the collection would stand at 148-155 crores thereby now opening the doors for Rs 200-crore club.

Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran starrer have been shattering several records at a time when many Bollywood biggies are struggling to mint money. The film surpassed the opening weekend collections of hit Bollywood films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and The Kashmir Files. For the unversed, the film collected 15.38 crores at a time when many experts believed that film may open around 10-12 crores.

Drishyam 2 also has the potential of becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. Interestingly, the film only ended the dry spell at the box office cast by consequent Bollywood failures but also became Ajay Devgn’s this year blockbuster. His previous film Thank God and Runway 34 proved to be unsuccessful at the ticket windows.

Apart from Devgn, Abhishek Pathak’s film also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor. The film is the sequel to 2015 released which was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat.

