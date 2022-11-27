After two weeks at the box office, Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai has managed to bring in 26.42 crores at the box office. The collections did remain on the stable side right through the week gone by with approximately 70 lakhs coming in from Monday to Thursday.

However, that was still on the lower side as for the film to sustain for at least a couple of more weeks, the need of the hour was to collect 90 lakhs to 1 crore per day. That would have added a crore to the box office run and also helped form the trajectory perspective.

Advertisement

However that’s not the case to be as now there is competition from not just Drishyam 2 but also Bhediya, which means the screens and shows have been curtailed. As a result, all eyes are on where is the eventual lifetime heading for. The manner in which the film had grown from the first day of 1.81 crores to the weekend of 10.16 crores and then the first week of 17.02 crores, it had seemed like 35-40 crores was definitely there for the taking. However, with the second week dropping to 9.40 crores, that hope has been quashed.

Advertisement

This is what brings one to the question that whether Uunchai will emerge as Sooraj Barjatya’s lowest grosser to date from a theatrical sales perspective? In terms of absolute numbers, it’s his Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon which stands lowest at 17.80 crores. However, that was almost a couple of decades back and way back in 2003. Moreover, it was still the sixth-highest grosser of the year and had managed to do average business at least on the power of opening.

His next higher grosser is Vivah and the Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao starrer film had collected 31.56 crores back in 2006. It too had followed the limited release strategy and after opening at 0.83 crores, its weekend stood at 2.84 crores and the first week was 5.63 crores. Such powerful was the word of mouth that more screens were added with every passing week and the film ended up doing more than five times the business of Week One in its lifetime run.

None of that has happened for Uunchai though, and it would be a tough battle for the film to surpass 31.56 crores eventually. It’s going to be a close watch for sure.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources. Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Real Reason Why Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik Aren’t Officially Announcing Their Divorce Revealed?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News