Such a terrific run it is for Ayan Devgn led Drishyam 2 at the box office. With each passing day, this crime thriller is only witnessing an upward trend and how! Such that, a horror comedy like Bhediya had no dent on it, in fact, it is dominating the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer. Scroll below as we update you about today’s morning occupancy scenario.

For the unversed, Drishyam 2 has entered its second week at the ticket windows. The film turned out to be amongst the few winners this year, and one cannot deny that the South connection has a major contribution. Talking about Bhediya, the film has summed up a total of 17.05 crores.

As far as the competition is concerned, Ajay Devgn movie has crossed the bridge with a huge gap. The film has been witnessing crazy responses and the advance booking trends are just another proof. On its Day 10, Drishyam 2 has registered morning occupancy in the range of 49-54%. That indeed remains spectacular and hints at another huge Sunday.

Meanwhile, maybe it’s time we stop comparing both movies because the ship has sailed. If we talk from an individual run perspective, Bhediya is slow but growing with each passing day. After seeing trends of around 18-20%, the Amar Kaushik directorial has now hiked its morning occupancy to about 28-32% on its first Sunday.

There’s no denying that there’s improvement and a good day is on the cards for this horror comedy as well. But it is ultimately the weekend drop that will pave the way for its ultimate lifetime collection.

