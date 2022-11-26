Advertisement

The box office clash is on and there’s one movie certainly roaring loud and clear – Drishyam 2. Ajay Devgn starrer has completed a week at the ticket windows and there’s no going back. It continues to mint moolah and while it looked like Varun Dhawan could give tough competition with Bhediya but that’s far from the case. Scroll below as we update you about today’s morning occupancy.

For the unversed, Drishyam 2 witnessed its 2nd Friday yesterday. It has maintained a stronghold with total collections of 112.53 crores at the box office. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan starrer opened up on a decent note with around 7.48 crores coming in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, there seemed a great scope and one expected Bhediya to give a head-on collision with Drishyam 2. But the Ajay Devgn led film has come ahead with a huge lead that remains tough to be surpassed. As per the trends flowing in, it has registered morning occupancy of about 30-32%. The jump is impressive and it only means only sky is the limit for this crime thriller.

As for Bhediya, the comedy horror is witnessing morning occupancy in the range of 18-20%. Although there is a slight improvement from yesterday, the need of the hour was for this Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer to jump to a promising stage, which could set the pace for a good lifetime number. But now, that remains in question.

Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta among many others. The film has been directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Bhediya witnesses Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles along with Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kantara Box Office (Worldwide): Here’s Where Rishab Shetty’s Film Stands After Glorious 57 Days In Theatres!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News