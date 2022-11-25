Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer has been smashing records at the box office and how! Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film continues to garner positive to mixed responses from the audience and critics. Today, after 7 days after its release, the film finally crossed the 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. However, now after enjoying the successful run alone, the film will now have to share the box office with Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya.

But looks like, the Varun Dhawan starrer will take little time to own the box office as it’s opened in the same range as Ajay Devgn starrer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, the film continues to give make decent earnings. According to the latest media reports, Drishyam 2 has garnered around 7.50-8.50 crore* on the 8th day of its release. After a week of its release, the film’s latest numbers now stand at 112.16-113.16 crore*. The film made a total collection of 104.66 crore in the first 7 days of its release.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer is expected to open at 7-9 crore* at the domestic box office.

This morning, we told you Drishyam 2 has become the 2nd Bollywood film that grabbed its place on the top 10 weeks one collections list. Check out the list of Top-10 Week one collections of Bollywood films in 2022, that we bring to you once again:

Brahmastra – 170 crores

Drishyam 2 – 104.66 crores

The Kashmir Files – 97.30 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 92.05 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 68.93 crores

Vikram Vedha – 58.57 crores

Ram Setu – 58.23 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 55.05 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo – 53.55 crores

Laal Singh Chaddha – 49.63 crores

Coming back, we already can’t wait for the film to reach the 150-crore mark in the coming days. For more such interesting box office updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bhediya Full Movie Online Gets Leaked! Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Subjected To Piracy After Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News