Drishyam 2 Cast Salary Revealed! Ajay Devgn Took Home Almost Half Of The Film's Budget As Akshaye Khanna Charged Whopping 2.5 Crore

Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 2 finally hit the theatres last week and it is ringing cash registers at the ticket window. The film, which is the sequel to the 2015 film, received positive reviews and feedback from critics and audiences alike has been on a roll.

The sequel reunites Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta for another intriguing saga that promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seat. The new cast, Akshaye Khanna plays the character of IG Tarun Ahlawat in the film.

Drishyam 2, which has been made at 50 crores, crossed 100 Crores in India on Thursday, within a week of its release. As the film continues to make huge strides at the box office worldwide, let’s take a look at how much actors are charged for their roles in the crime thriller.

Akshaye Khanna

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is one of the well-known stars in the film industry. He charged a hefty fee of Rs 2.5 crore for his character in the film, as per Telly Chakkar.

Tabu

Tabu reprised her role of Meera Deshmukh – former IG (Inspector General of Police) in Drishyam 2. For which the actress took home a paycheck of Rs 3.5 crore, per the report.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran reprises her role as Nandini Salgaonkar, Vijay Salgaonkar’s wife and Anju-Anu’s mother in the much-awaited crime thriller. She impressed the audience with her performance in the film. Reportedly, she charged Rs 2 crore to play the role.

Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta, who played Anju Salgaonkar in the 2015 thriller, has also reprised her role in the sequel. The actress took home Rs 1.2 crore for her role in the Abhishek Pathak directorial.

Rajat Kapoor

Rajat Kapoor charged Rs 1 crore to play Mahesh Deshmukh – Meera’s husband in the much-talked-about crime thriller – Drishyam 2.

Mrunal Jadhav

Mrunal Jadhav, who plays Anu Salgaonkar – Vijay and Nandini Salgaonkar’s young daughter, earned Rs 50 lakhs.

Ajay Devgn

As per the report, the leading face of the crime thriller – Ajay Devgn, charged a whopping Rs 30 crore to essay the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 2.

