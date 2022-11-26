As expected, the wave of Drishyam 2 is causing a major dent to this week’s release Bhediya at the box office. In the day 1 advance booking itself, it was clear that the Varun Dhawan film is a letdown and everything depends on walk-ins. But since it’s Saturday, let’s see if it is scoring an edge over Ajay Devgn’s one-week-old film.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn’s film has retained a good chunk of screens in the second week considering its craze. Considering its genre, the film is showing surprisingly good response in advance booking. In fact, yesterday, it was on par with the opening day of the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer. And today, the tables have turned!

As per the update obtained before the first show of today started, Bhediya was standing at a nationwide total of 2.40 crores gross in advance booking for day 2. This is really low considering the face value of the film. On the other hand, Drishyam 2 on its day 9 has recorded a superb figure of 4.65 crores gross through advance booking.

As we can see, the distance between Drishyam 2 and Bhediya is too much. It won’t be a surprise if Ajay’s film does more business than Varun’s film on day 9.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 managed to bring housefull boards for the iconic theatre in Mumbai, Maratha Mandir.

“It’s a welcome development to see such a response from the audience for a film. It reminds of the days jab fimon ka jaadoo logon ke sir chaddh ke bolta tha (it’s reminiscent of the times when the craze for the movies was unparalleled). ‘Drishyam 2’ has done what no other film has been able to achieve that too in a post-pandemic era,” the executive director of Maratha Mandir, Manoj Desai said while talking to IANS.

