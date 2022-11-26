After collecting 8.62 crores on Thursday, Drishyam 2 had an excellent hold on the second Friday as 7.87 crores came in. This is really good because even when a film is a hit and there is no competition around it, a 20% drop from Thursday to Friday is expected. Here, the film is a superhit and there is also Bhediya for competition. Still, the drop is very minimal, which shows that the film has been loved in a very big way and it would be having a long run.

All this while, Drishyam 2 has been following a slightly better trajectory than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the comparison is being put up because the Kartik Aaryan film had ended up having a lifetime of 185.92 crores and the Ajay Devgn starrer is set to have bigger collections with a shot at the 200 Crore Club entry. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had an opening day of 14.11 crores with first week numbers of 92.05 crores, Drishyam 2 was better with 15.38 crores on Friday and then 104.66 crores by end of week. Later, Bhool Bhuaiyaa 2 had an eighth day of 6.52 crores and now Drishyam 2 has scored better with 7.87 crores. This is good trending that keeps Drishyam 2 on track for a double century score.

So far, the film has collected 112.53 crores and a score past the 130 crores mark by the close of the second weekend is there for the taking. In fact it won’t be surprising of 135 crores is hit as well since the momentum is on the side of the Abhishek Pathak directed drama.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

