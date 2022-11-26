Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has proved its mettle by emerging as one of the sensational blockbusters in recent times. After KGF Chapter 2, the film has brought the Sandalwood industry into the limelight once again and has rewritten the box office record books. Now, let’s take a look at where the film stands globally after spending 57 days in theatres.

Directed by Rishab Shetty himself, the thriller was released on 30th September. At first, only the original Kannada version was playing in theatres. Then after a few days, the film got dubbed and released in 4 other languages- Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu. Apart from the original Kannada language, all other dubbed versions too have turned out to be a big commercial success.

Now, as per the latest box office update, Kantara has completed a theatrical run of 57 days. In India alone, the film has made a historic collection of 306.32 crores nett (inclusive of all languages), which equals to 361.45 crores gross. The total could have been more but Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has dented its run. In overseas, the film has made 45.30 crores gross, which is again a blockbuster total.

On the whole, Kantara stands at a huge total of 406.75 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It is now the only Kannada film to enter the 400 crore club globally after KGF Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty recently spoke at a Masterclass at the International Film Festival of India about films crossing the language barrier. “Films today are crossing the language barrier. If the content connects with the audience the movie will be accepted as an All-Indian movie. I believed in the mantra that if a movie is more local and rooted, then it has a greater universal appeal,” he said.

