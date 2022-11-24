Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a South Indian diva has often shown her potential in acting and proved her worth to be an actress over the years. However, she is now trying to branch out her arenas in films, and her debut role in Bollywood with the OTT series, The Family Man got appreciated for her role in it. However, recently her film Yashoda was released, and it got a mixed response from the audience. Now, a list has also been released where it has been announced that she is the most popular actress in India. Scroll below to find it out!

For the unversed, Samantha recently got diagnosed with a disease myositis for which she was hospitalised for some time. But, she is again up on her feet and gearing up for her next projects. As reported, she will be next seen in a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now let’s come back to the list. As per Ormax Media’s October list, Samantha Ruth Prabhu bags the ‘most popular female stars in India’ title, following Alia Bhatt. According to their tweet, she has beaten Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and other South Indian actresses.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female film stars in India (Oct 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/UO7Deu3X05 — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) November 22, 2022

As soon as the tweet went live, Samantha fans started to praise the actress. However, on Instagram, the list got a mixed response from the netizens. While one wrote, “If she is so popular and number 1 …..then why Deepika padukone has 70 million followers on Instagram and samantha has 24 million followers on Instagram…….food for thought 🔥,” another one commented, “Pr active ho gye.”

For those who don’t remember, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had once said in Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan when showing Ormax’s May list with her being on the top, she could be heard saying, “I should be honest, I am paying someone at Ormax.” When KJo asked, “You beat Alia Bhatt. How does that feel?” The actress jokingly shared, “Sorry. It was a high price to pay.”

What are your thoughts about it?

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shehzada Box Office In Trouble? To Follow Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ Route As Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikanthapurramuloo’s Hindi Version To Release Soon?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News