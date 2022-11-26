Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends) ( Photo Credit – A Still From Drishyam 2 )

After a fantastic week 1 performance, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is showing its true potential in a clash with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya. If the second Friday was superb, Saturday has turned out to be humongous and is much ahead of Bhediya at the box office. Keep reading to know about the day 9 early trends.

For the unversed, the sequel to Drishyam did a superb business of 104.66 crores in the first week. Then on the second Friday, the film showed a terrific hold by raking in 7.87 crores, more than Bhediya’s day 1 of 7.48 crores. Today, we even covered in the advance booking story that Ajay’s film was way ahead of Varun’s film in advance booking. Now, the result is out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trend flowing in, Drishyam 2 jumped on its second Saturday i.e. day 9 to bring in 13.50-14.50 crores nett. It’s a huge jump when compared to day 8’s 7.87 crores. It clearly shows that the film will remain the first choice of moviegoers in the coming days and it is here to stay for a long time. The overall collection at the Indian box office stands between 126.03-127.03 crores.

From here, the doors of the 200 crore club are open for Drishyam 2 as the film is expected to show a big jump again on the 3rd Sunday, which could be similar to the opening day of 15.38 crores. Let’s see how far it will go!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhediya Day 2 vs Drishyam 2 Day 9 Box Office Morning Occupancy: Ajay Devgn Roars Louder Than Singham At Varun Dhawan Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News