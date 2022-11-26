Bhediya Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer began on a decent note at the ticket windows. The need of the hour was for the film to witness exponential growth but what was received was just a decent response. Well, there’s only one factor to blame and that’s the soon-to-be blockbuster Drishyam 2. Scroll below as we give you more details.

Everything was working in favour of Amar Kaushik directorial as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned. Songs like Thumkeshwari struck the chords with the audience and promotions across the country made a lot of noise. But soon after the release of the film, the word of mouth was quite mixed and with that, Ajay Devgn’s latest release turned into the first choice of audiences.

On its opening day, Bhediya managed to collect a total of 7.48 crores at the box office. The morning occupancy for the day was slightly better than yesterday but hinted at minimal growth. As per the latest trends flowing in, Varun Dhawan led film has earned in the range of 9.50-10 crores on its Day 2.

With that, the total sum of Bhediya after its Day 2 now comes to around 16.98-17.48 crores. There’s been a massive effect due to Drishyam 2, which is in its 2nd week but roaring loud and clearly stealing the thunder of this comedy horror. The only hope for Amar Kaushik directorial is to see a jump on Sunday and that could very well set the pace.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon recently got emotional and penned a note for her Bhediya team. She went all praises for co-star Varun Dhawan and director Amar Kaushik as she wrote, “@varundvn you have killed it & how.. I’m so proud! I’m happy we could come together for this special one.. to many more- sooner this time. @amarkaushik You are our main Bhediya whose Howl is gonna amaze the world! A separate post coming soon your way! Love you.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

