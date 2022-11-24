Kriti Sanon ever since Mimi was released and became a big hit, she has been all over the news. Be it her successful career or her fashionable looks, Kriti has been hitting the headlines every now and then. Currently, Kriti Sanon was neck-deep busy promoting her film Bhediya which is all set to release tomorrow, November 25, 2022. Apart from her career portfolio, Kriti Sanon is also making her fashion lookbook quite hot & s*xy!

Kriti knows how to slay in every outfit, keeping it classy but edgy. Whenever she steps outside in the city, she always put her best fashion foot forward.

Recently, Kriti Sanon gave a lot of thought and effort to putting together her whole look at every promotional event for Bhediya. In one such event, Kriti Sanon opted for a metallic copper-coloured long corset gown. Kriti flaunted her long, s*xy legs in the thigh-high slit detailing in the dress. The outfit also featured noodle straps.

Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared the pictures from the photoshoot with a funky caption that could be read as, “Kindly Copper-ate! 🧡🤪 Bond Girl vibe!”

For accessories, Kriti Sanon opted for a pair of big golden hoops, a stack of golden bangles, and silver heels. She kept the look classy. With a light foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, smokey brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, brown lip shade, and a lil bit of highlighter on the cheekbones. She kept her hair in soft curls and let it open in a playful manner.

Well, if you are confused about what to pick for your cocktail night, then I think this might be it! A little classy, a little s*xy! What say?

What are your thoughts about Kriti Sanon’s metallic copper look? Let us know in the comments!

