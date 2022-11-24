Nora Fatehi isn’t just a fantastic dancer but is someone who always dishes out amazing fashion looks. Be it on red carpets or appearances on shows, this Canadian beauty with Moroccan roots can always be relied on to slay. And yesterday was no different.

The Thank God actress – who currently is a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, opted for a stunning, strapless black and white floor-sweeping gown in a recent episode – AND SHE DELIVERED. The beauty who normally sets the temperature soaring in bodycon dresses or glamorous traditional outfits looked Hollywood-ready in her latest outing.

Talking to her official Instagram handle, Nora Fatehi shared her latest look for a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 episode with her 43.3 Million followers. Captioning the pics simply with a black spade and club emojis, the first 3 images on the carousel see the actress posing for the camera while the last has her team fussing about to make her look her best. And they were successful in it.

Talking about Nora Fatehi’s dress, the actress looked stunning and flaunted her cl*avage in a black and white gown from designer Mark Bumgarner’s SS23 collection. The predominantly black ensemble features a white satin wrapped around the top, making the bodice white with just a hint of black material covering the top of her mounds. The white fabric then moves into an oversized ball from the left side of her waist to the right hip before falling like a pleated waterfall on the left. Doesn’t she elude Hollywood elegance and beauty?

The actress and her team kept the focus on the gown by styling it with an off-the-centre parted sleek back low ponytail and no other accessories besides some stunning statement earrings made of crystal. For her makeup, the look was clean with blush, well-done eyebrows and brown-nude lips.

While we all love seeing Nora Fatehi in figure-hugging dresses, this black& white A-line gown is something we hardly ever see on her. We must say, seeing her like this, we think she’s ready for Hollywood.

From 1-10, how much do you rate her look?

