The Bhediya mania has begun! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s creature comedy has been the talk of the town ever since its thrilling trailer, and now, the makers have released the first song from the film.

‘Thumkeshwari’ is a funky dance number that sees Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon flaunt some masala moves as they sway to Ganesh Acharya’s killer choreography.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Varun Dhawan says, “Thumkeshwari is a number that’s tailor made to burn the dance floor. I thoroughly enjoyed performing to its funky tune. The song’s lyrics are a catchy delight, and I am sure fans are going to have a gala time dancing to the track”.

The biggest highlight of Thumkeshwari is the sensational special appearance from Stree alumni Shraddha Kapoor. Looking like a desi diva, Shraddha is a sight to behold as she shakes a leg with Varun. Having earlier worked with director Amar Kaushik in Stree, we also wonder if there’s more to Shraddha’s glimpse!

The song showcases Kriti Sanon at her breathtaking best as she sizzles in many vibrant hues. Her terrific thumkas will surely send fans into a frenzy!

About working on the song, Kriti says, “I had an absolute ball shooting for Thumkeshwari. I was sharing screen space with Varun after a very long time and we have never worked on this kind of a grand track together. This was quite the memorable experience”.

Talking about the track, composers Sachin-Jigar say, “Thumkeshwari exudes the kind of fun and enjoyable vibe that Bhediya is all about. With an addictive tune, thumping beats and catchy lyrics, this is a song tailor made for the dance floors”.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Thumkeshwari is a peppy number that is also a treat to the eyes. The song’s vocals have been crooned by Sachin-Jigar along with Ash King and Rashmeet Kaur.

With an epic set, stellar costumes and that extra special Stree magic, this is a snazzy melody meant to be enjoyed in all its uber-cool glory.

If Bhediya’s first track is anything to go by, looks like a wild and raging album awaits audiences!

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra’s Rumoured Affair Reached Gauri Khan & She Was Furious To Divorce The Superstar! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram