In a career spanning 8 years, Kriti Sanon has come a long way from being a hopeful debutante to now being in the league of Top Bollywood stars. Kriti, who recently won IIFA and Filmfare honours for her performance in the sleeper-hit MIMI, is already being touted as the leading lady who is all set to rule. Industry experts are confident that the next 5 years belong to Kriti Sanon and that she will continue to be celebrated for multiple reasons – Here are 5 Below!

1. Stellar Line-up : Kriti is in the best phase of her career, working with some of the biggest filmmakers, having a dream lineup and walking toe-to-toe with the industry’s leading stars. From the most anticiapted film coming up, ‘Adipurush’ to Maddock’s horror comedy, ‘Bhediya’, to the mass entertainer, ‘Shehzada’, the action flick, ‘Ganapath’ and a film with Anurag Kashyap, they are all distinct from one another with Kriti taking on versatile roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Appeal with masses and classes: There are those that rule single-screens and those that appeal to the niche classes, and there’s Kriti Sanon, someone who appeals to both kinds of audiences. The engineer from Delhi strikes a chord with her relatability but also wins the hearts over with her charm and confidence. The fact that Heropanti was a hit and then Dilwale, to Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi was another, only goes to show how she has takers with both masses and classes and finds love and respect from both segments.

3. The Next Big Thing: While all generations see a pool of actresses working in hit films and being successful stars, there is a rare few who own their time such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and next in line for the same is Kriti Sanon. Her talent, charm, confidence and girl-next-door appeal have already made this self-made actor go from a name unheard of to being a name to reckon with and she is clearly not here to stop anytime soon. This zest and passion towards her craft, packed with a lineup any leading lady would dream of having are why this era is Kriti’s.

4. Commanding Persona: The actress has always made an impact in every role given to her, speaking volumes for her powerful screen presence and star power. While conventional standards left little scope for actresses to shine out in front of their male co-stars, Kriti never just seemed the ‘eye candy’, always having a commanding presence on screen and standing out equally in her films. Another unique quality about Kriti is that she pairs well with industry heavyweights like Akshay Kumar and millennial stars like Kartik Aaryan, offering her a wider range of films.

5. Content and Commercial: Kriti Sanon’s career is lined with an interesting mix of films that include commercial potboilers and content-driven films. The actress manages to walk the fine line between both like a pro, owning her stardom but always seeking an opportunity to showcase her true prowess as a performer too.

Must Read: When Alia Bhatt Was Compared To Smita Patel Back In 2016 By Mahesh Bhatt, Who Said “She Can Do Both Commercial & Experimental Films”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram