Smita Patil was a superstar of her time. The actress passed away at the age of 31 while delivering his son Prateik Babbar but still lives in our hearts for her incredible work. Patil not only worked in Hindi films but also Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Kannada. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when director Mahesh Bhatt compared her daughter Alia Bhatt with the late iconic actress and revealed that she can do both commercial and experimental films. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Alia is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood right now. She has been a part of the Hindi film industry for almost over a decade and has done some incredible films including Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and Raazi to name a few. Earlier today, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared the good news of receiving the Smita Patil Memorial Award.

Back in 2016, Mahesh Bhatt attended Smita Patil Festival and opened up about his daughter Alia Bhatt and compared him with the late actress. He told PTI, “There is a new dawn and new energy. There is a new beginning, I must say. I see a lot more actors, including a few regional and parallel cinema actresses and also my daughter Alia Bhatt walking the way this great actor Smita did way back in time. She could act both in commercial and parallel films and not become clichéd.”

Mahesh Bhatt further added, “Why shouldn’t I mention my daughter Alia? She has done Highway and also some lighter roles at a very young age. She can do both commercial and experimental films as she has grown up seeing Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi’s movies by my production house.”

What are your thoughts on Mahesh comparing his daughter Alia Bhatt with Smita Patil? Tell us in the comments below.

