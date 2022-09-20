There has been too much controversy around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Despite the massive pre-release buzz, the film was affected because of its poor dialogues and weak screenplay. While Kangana Ranaut has previously accused Karan Johar and the team of faking box office collection, now KRK in his latest tweet has something similar to say. Scroll below for all the details.

Kamaal R Khan has lately been in the news over his arrest. The self-proclaimed critic was taken into custody by the police as soon as he reached Mumbai from Dubai. It was his tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor that got him behind the bars. He was even charged with molestation charges. One expected him to tone down his tweets after walking free but looks like he will continue to stir controversy irrespective.

In his latest tweet, KRK took a dig at the Brahmastra team as he shared, “Theatres are empty but still Film #Brahmastra is doing bumper business. Because Aliens from Jupiter and Mars are coming to earth to watch this film. And Unfortunately people can’t see aliens sitting in the theatres.”

While mostly KRK is at the receiving end of netizens, surprisingly many were aligned with his thought this time.

A user wrote, “Absolutely true. This movie is the worst movie of 2022. Totally disappointed.”

“Hahahaha 450 crore budget and you are just thrilling on 250 crore it shows ur mindset,” another wrote.

“And the sad reality is ki ab jb Karan johar has declared his film brahmastra blockbuster, he has to make part 2 otherwise people will think that its flop if second part is not made. Chahe karan johar kitne hi loss mai jaye majboori hai uski ,” read a comment.

Another wrote, “Very true,None of my friends or their friends, relatives have seen this movie, Do how is it a hit movie. Must be magical imagination of directors”

Take a look at the tweet shared by KRK on Brahmastra below:

Theatres are empty but still Film #Brahmastra is doing bumper business. Because Aliens from Jupiter and Mars are coming to earth to watch this film. And Unfortunately people can’t see aliens sitting in the theatres. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 20, 2022

