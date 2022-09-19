Self-proclaimed film critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK is well known for picking up fights with Bollywood celebrities on Twitter. Often his tweets create controversies. Recently he was arrested by Mumbai police when he landed at the airport in Mumbai over his controversial tweet in 2020.

Kamal was in jail until recently, in connection with two cases from 2020 and 2021 – his old tweets and a molestation case, respectively. However, he was later released on bail and he is back to stirring controversies on Twitter.

KRK early this morning tweeted that he wants to join Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and tagged RRS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He wrote, Honourable @DrMohanBhagwat Ji, I am ready to join @RSSorg if #RSS needs me. 🙏🏼

@Dev_Fadnavis.”

Take a look at tweet below:

Soon after his tweets, netizens were quick to remind him of his old tweet wherein he bashed organisations like, RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishadh (VHP), and BajrangDal. His tweet dates back to 2016, where the Deshdrohi actor wrote, “One day these communal organisations like VHP, RSS, and BajrangDal etc will destroy India completely and the entire world will boycott India.”

Don't fall in his trap… He is the no.1 hypocrite… Using situation according to his favour pic.twitter.com/zIEKalGNoI — NaagSai P (@PNG144) September 19, 2022

Netizens did not stop there. Some users began trolling KRK for turning back on his opinion. Here are some of the netizen reactions to his latest tweet:

Mohan Bhagwat Ji be like:- pic.twitter.com/AfvkiOzgfV — GIRIJA PRASAD MISHRA (@girijajeetu) September 19, 2022

Scene from future 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/tYmZIBgAVb — jeet abhi (@virtuoushuman) September 19, 2022

yrr , mtlb BJP toh tak thik hai , lekin , ekdm RSS…??

hazam nahi ho raha yrr ku6 , matlab…😶 pic.twitter.com/9kZmlctB4m — शुतुरमुर्ग 🥚🦆 (@Ostrich2Eagle) September 19, 2022

High profile bheek mangana ise kehte hai🤣 — Nawaz khan (@KhanMoinnawaz) September 19, 2022

KRK earlier this year made an announcement about his upcoming film Deshdrohi 2, which is the sequel to his 2008 film, and proclaimed that it will be a blockbuster “bigger than Bahubali”. The poster of Deshdrohi 2 features KRK in all his glory, wearing a black ensemble. Moreover, the poster also reads that the movie has been “directed by KRK produced by KRK” and obviously stars KRK. The first Deshdrohi movie was released (and tanked) 14 years ago.

