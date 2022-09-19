Brahmastra has turned out to be a big money spinner at the ticket windows despite all the negativity on social media. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles, the film explores the world of Astras, which hasn’t happened before in Indian cinema. Amid all the Astraverse euphoria, talks about the part 2 are in full swing. But even though the sequel starts, director Ayan Mukerji has made an exciting revelation and below is all you need to know.

For those who have watched and those who haven’t watched the film, two characters- Dev and Amrita are already introduced to pave a way for the sequel (not a spoiler anymore). Speculations about the actors playing those mystic characters are churning out each day and viewers strongly believe that it’s going to be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Some believe that Hrithik Roshan might join part 2 as Dev. While these stories continue to build hype, Ayan is already speaking of going ahead with part 3 even before he starts the sequel.

In a talk with India Today, Ayan Mukerji spoke about starting Brahmastra part 2 and 3 simultaneously. He said, “The possibility of exploring the Astraverse is endless. There are multiple films that can be made on the history and universe of every Astra. So our plan as a team is to shoot both part 2 and part 3 together so that we don’t delay the films and they can be out in theatres as per the schedule.”

“Yes, the plan is to shoot the follow-up films simultaneously and the possibilities are really endless,” Ayan Mukerji added while giving a hint that Brahmastra 3 might happen sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has done a business of around 350 crores at the worldwide box office till now. It will enjoy a free run till Vikram Vedha arrives on 30th September.

