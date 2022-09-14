Bollywood’s one of the most talented actresses Alia Bhatt got paired for the first time opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, and then they fell in love with each other in real life and started a beautiful relationship together. They got married, and they are currently waiting for their little one to arrive. Did you know before Brahmastra could release, the duo had rejected many offers to be seen together on-screen? Crazy right? Well, yes that’s right.

Alia and Ranbir rejected many offers before Brahmastra’s release as they wanted their audience to see them together in the film Brahmastra itself as they call it their ‘labour of love’, and wanted to get their feedback first. Now, as per reports, the couple has been thinking about their next ventures together after Brahmastra’s massive success.

As per a report in IndiaToday, the soon-to-be parents and the lead pair of Brahmastra are keen to work on a romantic comedy for their next film. A close source to the couple shared, “Both Ranbir and Alia were waiting for Brahmastra’s release before deciding to work in a film again. They wanted to get feedback from the audience to explore more films in the future. They were offered films in the past, but the duo said no to them.”

The source further mentioned, “However, the success of Brahmastra is making them explore more options together. They wish to do a romantic comedy together. About Brahmastra, they are really happy with the feedback received. In future, if any offer comes to them, they will consider if it is good.”

Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and others, was released on September 9, 2022.

We are supremely excited to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor romancing on-screen in a Rom-Com. What about you? Let us know!

