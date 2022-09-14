Recently, Aryan Khan has become quite active on social media, and a few hours back, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from his latest ad shoot. Even though it was Aryan Khan’s pictures that broke the internet, however, we couldn’t miss Shah Rukh Khan’s response to it.

In the ad shoot, in one of the pictures, Aryan can be seen jumping from a table and sharing that picture, his loving mother, Gauri Khan tweeted, “Onwards and upwards… my boy.” A few hours later, SRK shared the same photo on his Twitter handle but comparing with himself, and it left us in splits.

Shah Rukh Khan put his own still from the film Main Hoon Na, where he can be seen jumping off a barrier and comparing his picture with Aryan Khan’s photo, he wrote, “Mujh par gaya hai… my boy!” Well, surely it’s a ‘like father like son’ moment.

On Wednesday, Aryan Khan had shared the pictures on his Instagram handle, and it was Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on it that had attracted us. SRK wrote, “Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!” To this, Aryan Khan gave an epic reply, “Your genes and t-shirt haha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

After the drug case mishap, Aryan Khan has returned to his normal life and is getting all the praise from his fans. What do you think about this father-son banter? We thoroughly enjoyed. Let us know in the comments!

