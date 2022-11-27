It’s Drishyam 2 wave all the way. The film is doing fantastic business all over and as expected, saw huge growth coming in on Saturday. The signs were there on Friday [7.87 crores] itself when drop from Thursday [8.62 crores] was barely anything and with the word of mouth spreading really fast about the core content that the Abhishek Pathak film has to offer, it was a given that more and more footfalls would be evidenced on Saturday.

No wonder, the film not just comfortably got into a double digit score but went ahead of that as well, what with 14 crores* more coming in. The film has been doing well across the country, and that too in A, B as well as C centers, and in single screens as well as multiplexes. To think of it, this one is a cerebral film and though a lot of it has been spoon-fed to the viewers, there is still a lot of mind that one needs to apply while watching the proceedings unfold right through the narrative. Still, audiences all over have woken up to the drama, and how.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ajay Devgn starrer has now gathered 126.16 crores* and now will not just comfortably cross the 140 crores mark by the close of second weekend but even make a dash towards the 144-145 crores range. That would be a huge score for the film in 10 days flat, and it would only make its entry into the 200 Crore Club far more convenient.

Superhit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhediya Day 2 vs Drishyam 2 Day 9 Box Office Morning Occupancy: Ajay Devgn Roars Louder Than Singham At Varun Dhawan Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News