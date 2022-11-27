There have been a lot of speculations made about Tennis player Sania Mirza and her love life with Shoaib Malik. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their first son, Izhaan, in 2018. Rumours suggest there’s trouble in paradise and divorce is on the cards. But why is the couple refraining from making an official announcement? We may know the reason!

It all began when a close friend of the couple, who is also a part of Shoaib’s management team, confirmed the reports. He claimed that they have split ways and filed for divorce. Later, the Pakistani cricketer posted a birthday wish for Sania and that further confused fans.

While most hoped that rumours are just fake, it looks like Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are indeed heading towards a split. The beauty has reportedly been already staying separately with her son Izhaan in Dubai. But are professional commitments the reason behind not making any official confirmation yet?

As per reports, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have commitments to several shows as a couple. One of them, The Mirza Malik Show, was even recently announced. They’ve already signed the contract and it goes without saying, that they will have to complete the shoots first. It is these legal issues and the fulfilment of prior commitments that are allegedly stopping the couple from making the news public.

While the exact reason behind their divorce is unknown, gossip mill claims Shoaib cheated on Sania. Pak Model and actress Ayesha Omar’s name began doing the rounds soon after but the trio has remained tight-lipped on the controversy.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza will be co-parenting their son Izhaan.

