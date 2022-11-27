Bhediya Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Things looked quite worrisome for Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer. The horror comedy opened up to a decent response but has been facing constant competition from Drishyam 2. It may not be the first choice of the audience but what’s a relief to witness is it continues to grow irrespective. Scroll below for all the details.

In the past 2 days, Amar Kaushik directorial has garnered a total collection of 17.09 crores. The start was slow but there’s been constant growth with each passing day. The only roadblock is the craze around Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 which is receiving an earth-shattering response and dominating the ticket windows.

The initial reviews of Bhediya remained mixed, which also somewhere slowed down its growth process. But the good thing is its first Sunday which witnessed morning occupancy of 28-32%. The situation has only improved in the evening shows which majorly depended on the spot bookings.

As per the early trends flowing in, Bhediya has brought in collections in the range of 10-11.50 crores on its Day 3. Sunday was indeed a blessing and would be counted as a huge contribution to its overall numbers. As for now, the total collections would stand somewhere around 27.09-28.59 crores.

It is now the weekdays that crucially need to remain stable, although a drop is bound to happen. If the film sustains this phase, it could gather a promising total in terms of its lifetime numbers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

