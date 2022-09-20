With a common endeavour to create quality entertainment that is both fresh and unique, this is surely an exciting new collaboration. The untitled will be directed by Anees Bazmee best known for his mass entertainers and presented by Zee Studios and produced by Zee Studios and Echelon Productions.

Zee Studios CBO Shariq Patel shares, ‘’We are happy to partner with Anees. It’s the concept that appealed instantly and I am excited to bring this story to audiences. I am sure his expertise in making massy entertaining films and Zee Studios’ strong distribution network will put forth a successful association.

Writer-director Anees Bazmee said, “After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I want to give our audiences an even bigger dose of entertainment, and this time it will be a larger-than-life action comedy. I am very happy to team up with Zee Studios, Vishal Rana and Rohini Vakil for this project. This film will be something that the Indian audiences have never seen before, and I am very excited about it.”

Producer Vishal Rana from Echelon Production shares, “I am thrilled to team up with Anees Bazmee, who is one of the most successful filmmakers in our country today. Zee Studios has been a very integral part of my journey as a producer, and I am glad that they believed in our vision for this grand action comedy. This film will be a big-ticket theatrical entertainer.”

Presented and Produced by Zee Studios. The film is produced by Vishal Rana and Rohini Vakil of Echelon Productions, the untitled film will be released in 2023.

