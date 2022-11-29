Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): The Abhishek Pathak directorial has been ringing the cash registers for more than ten days. It has been unstoppable even after Varun Dhawan’s film Bhediya was released last week. Box office numbers clearly indicate that Ajay Devgn starrer has been the first choice for all the cine-goers.

Since its release, the crime thriller managed to rake up double-digit numbers at the box office and it refuses to slow down. The film collected 31.32 crores on the second weekend. Interestingly, the second Monday collections were also amazing, collecting 5.50 crores*– such collections are normally seen on the first Monday but the crime thriller managed to hold up even on the second week.

As Drishyam 2 continues to draw a lot of audience to the theatres, the total collection now stands at 149.40 crores*. An early trends report claims that the film earned around 4.5-5.5 crores on Tuesday i.e on day 12. This means the film has crossed the 150-crore mark and is already on its way to entering the 200-crore club.

Going by the pace, the Ajay Devgn starrer will cross the 200 crore mark within this week. An incredible feat that few Bollywood films have managed to pull the crowd at a time when south Indian films are creating a storm at the box office.

Drishyam 2 also has the potential of becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. Interestingly, the film only ended the dry spell at the box office cast by consequent Bollywood failures but also became Ajay Devgn’s this year blockbuster. His previous film Thank God and Runway 34 proved to be unsuccessful at the ticket windows.

Apart from Devgn, Abhishek Pathak’s film also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor. The film is the sequel to the 2015 release which was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat.

