Drishyam 2 was excellent on Tuesday as 5.15 crores came in. On Monday, the collections were 5.44 crores so the hold here is simply superb. It is quite clear now that the film is now in for a long haul and right till the release of Avatar 2, it will continue to have a totally uninterrupted run.

The film has collected 154.49 crores so far and while 150 crores milestone has been crossed, it won’t take much time for the 200 Crore Club to be reached. The Ajay Devgn starrer has started gathering immense chatter around it and the word of mouth is so good that one can already foresee an excellent third weekend as well. This is what happens to hit movies that grow on the basis of word of light where youth patronize it over the weekdays and then families start coming in hordes during the weekend.

The makers of original Drishyam had already announced that the third part would be made and now it’s also a given that the Hindi version would be made. Now it would be a catch 22 situation around whether yet again there would be a gap between the Hindi and Malayalam version or would there be a simultaneous release. Reason being that unlike Drishyam 2 where the Malayalam version wasn’t seen much, it may not be the same for Drishyam 3 due to which it would be a challenge to hold the spoilers from been leaked.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

