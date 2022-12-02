It was an excellent second week for Drishyam 2 as 58.82 crores came in. This is quite good as the film had already scored a century in the first week and for it to follow up with a half century in the second week is something that hasn’t happened for sone of the biggest films even during pre-pandemic. There is a steady market for the film and one would see continued footfalls to come in next couple of weeks as well.

This week the new release is An Action Hero and it would be interesting to see if it edges past the collections of Drishyam 2 today and for the rest of the weekend. The Ajay Devgn starrer is set to grow big tomorrow and day after and if the Ayushmann Khurrana led film manages to find good audience word of mouth as well then it could well be a close fight between the two films by the time the weekend is through. As for the next week, there is no major movie releasing which means Drishyam 2 would again have a very good week then.

So far, the Abhishek Pathak directed suspense drama has collected 163.48 crores and now it’s just around 37 crores away from hitting a double century. While 33-35 crores are definitely coming in the third week, a little more push could well help it enter the 200 Crore Club in real quick time.

