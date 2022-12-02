It’s a new Friday at the box office and today, Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero has released in theatres across the country. After being a part of socially driven films, the actor has tried his hands at an action thriller. But has the film performed well enough in advance booking for day 1? Let’s find out.

The post-pandemic era has been really bad for Ayushmann as his films aren’t bringing the expected footfalls to theatres. He had 3 theatrical releases in the form of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G. All of them failed at the box office. Once again, the actor has tried something different but the initial response is disastrous.

The closing figure of the day 1 advance booking of An Action Hero is said to be around 0.30 crore, as per trade reports. Here, the closing figure means the collections obtained before the first show of day 1 starts. The response is really poor and much lower than Ayushmann Khurrana’s own last release, Doctor G. Now, all eyes are set on how it performs in walk-ins.

An Action Hero will face the heat of Ajay Devgn‘s Drishyam 2, which is still pulling crowds. The film has entered into its third week but is expected to dominate the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

Meanwhile, recently Ayushmann Khurrana paid a tribute to Ajay Devgn in a very special style. He attempted to recreate an Ajay Devgn moment where he is seen standing on top of two cars. He shared the picture on Instagram, wowing his fans as he does the stunt. He captioned the picture: “OG Action Hero ko naye Action Hero ka salaam. Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston.”

