Bhediya Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy hit the big screens on November 25 after much anticipation. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead received mixed to positive reception from the audience and critics alike.

After being headlines for more than a year, a lot of expectations were associated with the film and created a lot of buzz on social media. The horror comedy took a decent start due to the clash with Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, which has been ringing the cash registers for nearly two weeks.

Nevertheless, Bhediya has been maintaining its hold at the box office and has managed to earn around 34-36 crores so far. Even though Monday’s collection saw an expected drop due to the weekday curse, the film earned 3.50 crores on Tuesday (November 29). On Wednesday too, the film earned around 3-4 crores, as per the early trends report, 2.5-3.5 crores more has come in on Thursday.

This goes on to show that despite locking horns with Drishyam 2, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have a firm hold at the box office. Going by the pace, the horror comedy is likely to touch 70-75 crores lifetime. It is interesting to see how strong it manages to be in the second weekend as well once An Action Hero arrives.

Bhediya is a horror comedy flick directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon play lead roles in the film, which is set in Arunachal Pradesh. The film’s music is scored by Sachin-Jigar, while Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics for the entire album.

