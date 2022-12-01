Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has emerged as an unstoppable force at the box office and will soon be going to enter the 200 crore club in India. With this, the film has already joined the list of highest-grossing Bollywood sequels of all time. Want to know where it stands now? Keep reading for it.

A sequel is undoubtedly a money-making tool for all the film industries. And over the last decade, we have seen enough sequels being churned out, especially from Bollywood. Not that all of them were made just to rake in good money, but yes, there have been films which have earned huge moolah despite offering mediocre content.

As Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has once again proved the dominance of the sequel factor, today, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood sequels of all time. Without analyzing the films based on their content, the list is just about the earnings they made at the Indian box office.

Here’s the list:

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 339.16 crores

Dhoom 3 (2013) – 280.25 crores

Krrish 3 (2013) – 240.50 crores

Housefull 4 (2019) – 206 crores

Golmaal Again (2017) – 205.72 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) – 185.5 crores

Race 3 (2018) – 169 crores

Baaghi 2 (2018) – 165 crores

Drishyam 2 (2022) – 159.17 crores (still running)

Dabangg 2 (2012) – 158.50 crores

As we can clearly see, it’s Salman Khan who is ruling at the top with his Tiger Zinda Hai (sequel to Ek Tha Tiger) and is expected to be at that spot till his own Tiger 3 releases next year. For Drishyam 2, the film is expected to at least enter into the top 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

